Town administrator Brandy Reitter announces resignation
Town administrator Brandy Reitter announced her resignation from town Wednesday morning. In a statement issued by Mayor Joel Benson at, 7 a.m., Friday, Benson said he and Mayor Pro-tem Phillip Puckett would be working with town staff in the upcoming weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buena Vista Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chief Judge Martinez to retire, requiring new j...
|Mar 26
|Mimi Crist
|5
|Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14)
|Aug '16
|Concerned in Colo...
|12
|Leadville Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Horse riding (May '16)
|May '16
|Wanting to trail ...
|1
|Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15)
|May '16
|SpiritualAbuseSan...
|2
|Travel trailers 4 sale around Hartsel (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Tacklebox
|1
|Review: RPM-Leadville (Mar '14)
|Jan '16
|VERY HAPPY
|3
Find what you want!
Search Buena Vista Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC