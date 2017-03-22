Three Buena Vista residents arrested ...

Three Buena Vista residents arrested for suspected possession of Methamphetamine

Friday Mar 17 Read more: Chaffee County Times

Three Buena Vista residents were arrested at a South San Juan Avenue address March 15 for suspected possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. "Officers of the Buena Vista Police Department seized a substantial quantity of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia from this residence," a press release states.

