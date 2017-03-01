Poos joins Times staff as ad director
Clarke Poos brings a varied and successful sales career background to The Chaffee County Times, including top management positions in Florida and Hawaii. ON BUENA VISTA "Look at the fact that 2,500 people showed up for BV Strong and ate dinner together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buena Vista Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14)
|Aug '16
|Concerned in Colo...
|12
|Leadville Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Horse riding (May '16)
|May '16
|Wanting to trail ...
|1
|Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15)
|May '16
|SpiritualAbuseSan...
|2
|Travel trailers 4 sale around Hartsel (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Tacklebox
|1
|Review: RPM-Leadville (Mar '14)
|Jan '16
|VERY HAPPY
|3
|Chaffee county trading/selling post (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Anon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buena Vista Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC