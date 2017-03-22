Packed-house homecoming

Packed-house homecoming

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Chaffee County Times

Buena Vista native and favorite sweetheart Carin Mari made her homecoming to a packed Lariat venue Friday night, performing everything from Patsy Cline to Patsy Montana with loads of originals sprinkled in between her two-part set. For Carin Mari's second CD release show, she said it was amazing playing for the local crowd, which are really more like a second family to her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buena Vista Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14) Aug '16 Concerned in Colo... 12
Leadville Music Selection (Sep '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 15
Horse riding (May '16) May '16 Wanting to trail ... 1
Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15) May '16 SpiritualAbuseSan... 2
Travel trailers 4 sale around Hartsel (Mar '16) Mar '16 Tacklebox 1
Review: RPM-Leadville (Mar '14) Jan '16 VERY HAPPY 3
Chaffee county trading/selling post (Mar '15) Mar '15 Anon 1
See all Buena Vista Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buena Vista Forum Now

Buena Vista Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buena Vista Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Buena Vista, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,172 • Total comments across all topics: 279,743,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC