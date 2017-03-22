Packed-house homecoming

Buena Vista native and favorite sweetheart Carin Mari made her homecoming to a packed Lariat venue Friday night, performing everything from Patsy Cline to Patsy Montana with loads of originals sprinkled in between her two-part set. For Carin Mari's second CD release show, she said it was amazing playing for the local crowd, which are really more like a second family to her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.