Missing Fremont County man last seen in Buena Vista

CaA on City - A local man has been missing since Sunday night, and his family is asking the public for help to find him. Keith Lynn, 27, is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and about 425 pounds; he has shoulder-length brown hair and a red bushy beard.

