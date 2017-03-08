Legion birthday dinner: March 18
The members of American Legion post 55 in Buena Vista and your families are invited to our annual American Legion birthday dinner, Saturday, March 18, noon, to thank you for your dedication to joining and remaining a member, most of you for many years. You have helped our voice be heard when we are fighting for benefits for all of our veterans and active duty personnel.
