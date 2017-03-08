Legion birthday dinner: March 18

Legion birthday dinner: March 18

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Chaffee County Times

The members of American Legion post 55 in Buena Vista and your families are invited to our annual American Legion birthday dinner, Saturday, March 18, noon, to thank you for your dedication to joining and remaining a member, most of you for many years. You have helped our voice be heard when we are fighting for benefits for all of our veterans and active duty personnel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buena Vista Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14) Aug '16 Concerned in Colo... 12
Leadville Music Selection (Sep '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 15
Horse riding (May '16) May '16 Wanting to trail ... 1
Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15) May '16 SpiritualAbuseSan... 2
Travel trailers 4 sale around Hartsel (Mar '16) Mar '16 Tacklebox 1
Review: RPM-Leadville (Mar '14) Jan '16 VERY HAPPY 3
Chaffee county trading/selling post (Mar '15) Mar '15 Anon 1
See all Buena Vista Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buena Vista Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Chaffee County was issued at March 11 at 3:28AM MST

Buena Vista Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buena Vista Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Buena Vista, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,523 • Total comments across all topics: 279,472,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC