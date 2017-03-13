Hutson wins Trac Star award

Hutson wins Trac Star award

Saturday Mar 11 Read more: Chaffee County Times

Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center honored Monica Hutson of Nathrop as its 2016 TRAC STAR of the year at a hospital ceremony today. Hutson was selected in a staff-wide vote from a field of 11 TRAC STAR finalists.

