HR Green to assist Buena Vista, CO study community-wide Broadband Services
The study will provide an analysis of the Town's current and future broadband needs and will propose alternatives that the Town can undertake to address their needs now and in the future. Unique to HR Green's approach is leadership by former municipal managers, David Zelenok, PE and John Merritt, PE, who have been directly responsible for conceptualizing, implementing, and constructing some of the largest municipal fiber deployments in Colorado.
