HR Green to assist Buena Vista, CO st...

HR Green to assist Buena Vista, CO study community-wide Broadband Services

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

The study will provide an analysis of the Town's current and future broadband needs and will propose alternatives that the Town can undertake to address their needs now and in the future. Unique to HR Green's approach is leadership by former municipal managers, David Zelenok, PE and John Merritt, PE, who have been directly responsible for conceptualizing, implementing, and constructing some of the largest municipal fiber deployments in Colorado.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buena Vista Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14) Aug '16 Concerned in Colo... 12
Leadville Music Selection (Sep '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 15
Horse riding (May '16) May '16 Wanting to trail ... 1
Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15) May '16 SpiritualAbuseSan... 2
Travel trailers 4 sale around Hartsel (Mar '16) Mar '16 Tacklebox 1
Review: RPM-Leadville (Mar '14) Jan '16 VERY HAPPY 3
Chaffee county trading/selling post (Mar '15) Mar '15 Anon 1
See all Buena Vista Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buena Vista Forum Now

Buena Vista Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buena Vista Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Buena Vista, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,215 • Total comments across all topics: 279,377,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC