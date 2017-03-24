Comments

Following her second Nashville recording session, local sweetheart and award-winning musician Carin Mari will celebrate with a CD release party from 8-11 p.m., Friday, March 10, at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. in Buena Vista. The new release, "Rambling Daughter," contains 10 original songs and is Carin's seventh album in a music career that already spans 16 years.

