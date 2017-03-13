Body armor donation to protect new of...
In support of the Buena Vista Police Department, the High Rocky Riders ATV Club purchased the lifesaving body armor for the newest officer, Shane Garcia. Chief of Police Jimmy Tidwell said "We really appreciate the support from the ATV Club and the community.
