Blue Recluse returns to highlight weekend music

Music fans in Buena Vista have choices this weekend, including Carin Mari, Roma Ransom and Nasca-Cooper Duo Friday, followed by Blue Recluse and Joe Teichmann Saturday. Blue Recluse will play two gigs at The Lariat Saturday, a 5 p.m. show as Blue Recluse Trio and a 9 p.m. show as Blue Recluse featuring Shawntel Royale.

