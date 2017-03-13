Blue Recluse returns to highlight wee...

Blue Recluse returns to highlight weekend music

Friday Mar 10

Music fans in Buena Vista have choices this weekend, including Carin Mari, Roma Ransom and Nasca-Cooper Duo Friday, followed by Blue Recluse and Joe Teichmann Saturday. Blue Recluse will play two gigs at The Lariat Saturday, a 5 p.m. show as Blue Recluse Trio and a 9 p.m. show as Blue Recluse featuring Shawntel Royale.

