Acoustic Ninja' stalks new loft
Virtuoso guitarist Trace Bundy, aka The Acoustic Ninja, will headline the "Hometown Heroes" concert to celebrate the grand opening of The Loft Theater, formerly the Orpheum Opera House, at 7 p.m., Friday, March 24. Liver Down the River jams for an appreciative audience. The Durango-based band returns to The Lariat at 9 p.m. Saturday.
Buena Vista Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14)
|Aug '16
|Concerned in Colo...
|12
|Leadville Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Horse riding (May '16)
|May '16
|Wanting to trail ...
|1
|Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15)
|May '16
|SpiritualAbuseSan...
|2
|Travel trailers 4 sale around Hartsel (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Tacklebox
|1
|Review: RPM-Leadville (Mar '14)
|Jan '16
|VERY HAPPY
|3
|Chaffee county trading/selling post (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Anon
|1
