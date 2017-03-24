24 Enhancement Project eyes June finish

Colorado Department of Transportation employees and sub-contractors updated Buena Vista residents Monday on progress made for the U.S. 24 project through town. CDOT representatives said they are hoping to have both north and south lanes of the highway reopened by June 30. After a winter slowdown, crews are scheduled to complete the rebuild of the east side of the highway from Mill Street to Crossman in March, Robert Burch, consultant project engineer said, adding asphalt installation is prepared for the near future but is weather dependent.

