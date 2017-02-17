Winter weather advisory posted for Buena Vista
The Sawatch Range mountains were shrouded in a developing winter storm around noon Saturday in this view from the Whipple Trail on Midland Hill in #BuenaVistaCO. Snow and blowing snow will develop along the Continental Divide north of Monarch Pass this afternoon.
