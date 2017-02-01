Shuttle service expands area
The Chaffee Shuttle, which began as a neighborly effort to help senior citizens and those with transportation challenges get around town, has grown to include three service areas and a broad demographic range, generating both goodwill and economic impact. "People really don't realize the services we provide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.
Add your comments below
Buena Vista Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14)
|Aug '16
|Concerned in Colo...
|12
|Leadville Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Horse riding (May '16)
|May '16
|Wanting to trail ...
|1
|Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15)
|May '16
|SpiritualAbuseSan...
|2
|Travel trailers 4 sale around Hartsel (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Tacklebox
|1
|Review: RPM-Leadville (Mar '14)
|Jan '16
|VERY HAPPY
|3
|Chaffee county trading/selling post (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Anon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buena Vista Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC