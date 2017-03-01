Photo depicts old main street
This photo is of a main street in the area where some of these houses are still standing. There were two railroads coming through this little town at this time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buena Vista Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14)
|Aug '16
|Concerned in Colo...
|12
|Leadville Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Horse riding (May '16)
|May '16
|Wanting to trail ...
|1
|Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15)
|May '16
|SpiritualAbuseSan...
|2
|Travel trailers 4 sale around Hartsel (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Tacklebox
|1
|Review: RPM-Leadville (Mar '14)
|Jan '16
|VERY HAPPY
|3
|Chaffee county trading/selling post (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Anon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buena Vista Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC