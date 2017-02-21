Free tax help available
The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will provide free income-tax return preparation in Buena Vista again this year, sponsored by The Rotary Club of Buena Vista. Tax return preparation will be done in the Aspen Room of the community center, donated by the Town of Buena Vista, on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons ending on April 7. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 293-1857.
