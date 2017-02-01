Free tax help available

Free tax help available

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Chaffee County Times

The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will provide free income-tax return preparation in Buena Vista in the Aspen Room of the community center on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from Feb. 2 to April 7. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 293-1857. Taxpayers should bring all of their 2016 tax records, their 2015 tax return, photo ID and Social Security cards for themselves and all dependents, and health insurance records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buena Vista Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14) Aug '16 Concerned in Colo... 12
Leadville Music Selection (Sep '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 15
Horse riding (May '16) May '16 Wanting to trail ... 1
Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15) May '16 SpiritualAbuseSan... 2
Travel trailers 4 sale around Hartsel (Mar '16) Mar '16 Tacklebox 1
Review: RPM-Leadville (Mar '14) Jan '16 VERY HAPPY 3
Chaffee county trading/selling post (Mar '15) Mar '15 Anon 1
See all Buena Vista Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buena Vista Forum Now

Buena Vista Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buena Vista Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Buena Vista, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,001 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC