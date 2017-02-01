Free tax help available

The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will provide free income-tax return preparation in Buena Vista in the Aspen Room of the community center on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from Feb. 2 to April 7. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 293-1857. Taxpayers should bring all of their 2016 tax records, their 2015 tax return, photo ID and Social Security cards for themselves and all dependents, and health insurance records.

