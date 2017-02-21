Comments

Thursday Feb 23

Despite one of the smaller student populations among school districts throughout the state, Buena Vista still has some things to say on a national level. School board member Nancy Best recently returned home from the National School Board Association's Advocacy Institue in Washington D.C. With the recent change of executive administration, along with several new members of the U.S. Congress, the advocacy institute both allowed for and educated school board members on how to set up meetings with congressional members and aids from their state and how to advocate on behalf of their district and education as a whole across the nation.

