Chaffee Dems elect new officers

The Chaffee County Democrats Central Committee elected new party officers at the biannual reorganization meeting Feb. 4, at the Salida Community Center - Susan Shepherd as chairperson, JoAnne Allen as vice chair, Kristen Van Norman as second vice chair, Joe Stone as secretary and Nikol Noll as treasurer. Chaffee County Commissioner Keith Baker nominated the slate of candidates, Precinct 11 representative Paula Berg seconded the nominations, and Central Committee members elected them unanimously.

