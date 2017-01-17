Sheriff's office responds to domestic violence incident
The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a family fight off of County Road 372A at approximately 9 p.m. Jan. 18. Upon arrival, deputies contacted an adult female suffering from severe facial injuries. Investigation disclosed that the victim was home with her two juvenile children and husband, 30-year-old Justin Allen Lang of Buena Vista, a press release stated According to the victim, an intoxicated Lang became angry at her and began assaulting her while her children were present.
