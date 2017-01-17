Rising red dirt star dazzles Lariat stage
Kimberly Dunn performs one of her best-known songs, "Randy Rogers," during her recent show at The Lariat in Buena Vista. Dunn wrote the poignant song following a breakup with the ex-boyfriend who introduced her to red dirt music, an important influence in her musical career.
