December match of the month
Mentee Sydney Kennedy and mentor Mary Lee Bensman are the Chaffee County Mentor's December match of the month. They've been matched since May 2016 and recently completed their 6-month check-in with mentor staff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buena Vista Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14)
|Aug '16
|Concerned in Colo...
|12
|Leadville Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Horse riding (May '16)
|May '16
|Wanting to trail ...
|1
|Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15)
|May '16
|SpiritualAbuseSan...
|2
|Travel trailers 4 sale around Hartsel (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Tacklebox
|1
|Review: RPM-Leadville (Mar '14)
|Jan '16
|VERY HAPPY
|3
|Chaffee county trading/selling post (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Anon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buena Vista Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC