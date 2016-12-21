Two meetings will address community trails proposal
Buena Vista Parks and Recreation Department, local trail advocates and the Bureau of Land Management will host two community trails proposal meetings in Buena Vista in December. The first meeting will be at 5 p.m. Dec. 5 and the second will be at 7 p.m. December 12. Both meetings will take place at the Buena Vista Community Center.
