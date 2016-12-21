Trustees endorse nativity scene
Buena Vista Board of Trustees approved two motions dealing with holiday decoration displays and religious symbols in town at their Dec. 14 meeting. Town administrator Brandy Reitter said the nativity scene in Columbine Park had previously been purchased by the town's beautification committee and had been put up last year.
