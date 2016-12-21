The last Bethlehem Marketplace

For more than 25 years, the volunteers and pastors at Valley Fellowship Church have transported residents and visitors to a time 2,000 years ago when fish mongers, fabric dyers and tanners sold their wares in enclosed and street-level bazaars. While Valley Fellowship Church's biennial Bethlehem Marketplace has been a holiday staple for Buena Vista, 2016 will mark the final year for the historical Biblical re-enactment.

