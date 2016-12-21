The last Bethlehem Marketplace
For more than 25 years, the volunteers and pastors at Valley Fellowship Church have transported residents and visitors to a time 2,000 years ago when fish mongers, fabric dyers and tanners sold their wares in enclosed and street-level bazaars. While Valley Fellowship Church's biennial Bethlehem Marketplace has been a holiday staple for Buena Vista, 2016 will mark the final year for the historical Biblical re-enactment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.
Add your comments below
Buena Vista Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14)
|Aug '16
|Concerned in Colo...
|12
|Leadville Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Horse riding (May '16)
|May '16
|Wanting to trail ...
|1
|Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15)
|May '16
|SpiritualAbuseSan...
|2
|Travel trailers 4 sale around Hartsel (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Tacklebox
|1
|Review: RPM-Leadville (Mar '14)
|Jan '16
|VERY HAPPY
|3
|Chaffee county trading/selling post (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Anon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buena Vista Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC