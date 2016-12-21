Shoebox collection sets record

Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: Chaffee County Times

Operation Christmas Child's National Collection Week ended Nov. 21, during which Buena Vista and surrounding area residents generously contributed to the record-breaking collection of more than 36,000 gift-filled shoeboxes for children in need. This year's gift collection from Buena Vista-area is an increase over last year's collection of 33,124 gifts.

