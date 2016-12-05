Partial engine loss, pilot's reaction blamed in fatal Buena Vista plane crash, NTSB report says

Partial loss of engine power and a pilot's subsequent reaction are to blame for a fatal, Independence Day plane crash in Buena Vista that left a man, dead the National Transportation Safety Board has found. The NTSB, in a final report of the July 4 wreck , said one of the crash's main probable causes was the pilot's "failure to maintain control of the airplane during a forced landing following a partial loss of engine power, which resulted in a hard landing and nose over."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.