Noteables, You've Got Male set concerts
Members of The Noteables women's chorus and You've Got Male men's chorus gather around drummer, Kurt Wipperfurth, to rehearse "O Christmas Tree." The choral groups will present their winter concert series, "Follow That Star," Dec. 9-11, featuring winter ballads, gospel and unusual arrangements of familiar carols.
