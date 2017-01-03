DISCOVER The Heart of Colorado

DISCOVER The Heart of Colorado

Wednesday Dec 28

The inaugural 2017 DISCOVER The Heart of Colorado magazine - 132 pages of glossy color - is hitting the streets, mailboxes and front porches this week throughout the Upper Arkansas River Valley. DISCOVER is being sent to subscribers of The Mountain Mail in Salida, The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista and Leadville's Herald Democrat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Chaffee County was issued at January 04 at 3:01PM MST

