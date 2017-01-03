Work on U.S. 24 throughout Buena Vista may have caused some inconveniences for businesses, residents and visitors in the later months of 2016, but thanks to milder winter months and a shortage of snow days, Colorado Department of Transportation is hoping to reach its completion goal sooner, despite a previously scheduled postponement for the winter. "A winter shutdown has been postponed and construction activity will continue on the Buena Vista Enhancement Project along U.S. 24," CDOT Region 5 communications manager Lisa Schwantes said.

