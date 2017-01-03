Comments
Work on U.S. 24 throughout Buena Vista may have caused some inconveniences for businesses, residents and visitors in the later months of 2016, but thanks to milder winter months and a shortage of snow days, Colorado Department of Transportation is hoping to reach its completion goal sooner, despite a previously scheduled postponement for the winter. "A winter shutdown has been postponed and construction activity will continue on the Buena Vista Enhancement Project along U.S. 24," CDOT Region 5 communications manager Lisa Schwantes said.
