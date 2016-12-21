Buena Vista live music scene enjoys r...

Buena Vista live music scene enjoys rebirth

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Chaffee County Times

Since the Lariat's reopening in May of this year, proprietors Court and Robbie Johnson, along with music booker Zach Alexander, have hosted some of Colorado's most explosive and talented acts, including blues artist Hazel Miller, Boulder-based Evanoff and funk-afro beat all stars Euforquestra. The music venue's New Year's Eve festivities will be no exception when they host harmonica virtuoso John Popper, of Blue's Traveler acclaim, and Brother's Keeper Dec. 31. Popper will play alongside Vail-based rock and roll trio Brothers Keeper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buena Vista Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14) Aug '16 Concerned in Colo... 12
Leadville Music Selection (Sep '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 15
Horse riding (May '16) May '16 Wanting to trail ... 1
Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15) May '16 SpiritualAbuseSan... 2
Travel trailers 4 sale around Hartsel (Mar '16) Mar '16 Tacklebox 1
Review: RPM-Leadville (Mar '14) Jan '16 VERY HAPPY 3
Chaffee county trading/selling post (Mar '15) Mar '15 Anon 1
See all Buena Vista Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buena Vista Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Chaffee County was issued at December 25 at 9:07AM MST

Buena Vista Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buena Vista Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Buena Vista, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,317 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,497

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC