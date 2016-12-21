Buena Vista live music scene enjoys rebirth

Since the Lariat's reopening in May of this year, proprietors Court and Robbie Johnson, along with music booker Zach Alexander, have hosted some of Colorado's most explosive and talented acts, including blues artist Hazel Miller, Boulder-based Evanoff and funk-afro beat all stars Euforquestra. The music venue's New Year's Eve festivities will be no exception when they host harmonica virtuoso John Popper, of Blue's Traveler acclaim, and Brother's Keeper Dec. 31. Popper will play alongside Vail-based rock and roll trio Brothers Keeper.

