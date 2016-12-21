Bethlehem Marketplace returns to Vall...

Bethlehem Marketplace returns to Valley Fellowship

Thursday Dec 1

Bethlehem Marketplace, a walk-through drama set on the crowded streets of Bethlehem, returns from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10 at Valley Fellowship Church in Buena Vista.

