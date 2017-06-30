US 30 Car Chase Ends Outside Crestline

US 30 Car Chase Ends Outside Crestline

Friday Jun 30

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a pursuit that started on US Route 30 near Lexington Springmill Road and ended outside the Village of Crestline on Old Lincoln Highway. The driver was identified as Robert McComas, age 18 of Bucyrus.

