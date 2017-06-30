Two hurt when commercial vehicle hits moped
Two men were injured when the moped they were riding was hit by a commercial vehicle Thursday night near Upper Sandusky, according to the Bucyrus Post of the State Highway Patrol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bucyrus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know autumn Schwab (Mar '15)
|6 hr
|Nunya
|37
|Man Found Deceased In Bucyrus Motel (Nov '10)
|Jun 30
|nick
|5
|does anyone know karl frizzell (Jul '10)
|Jun 17
|scott
|9
|Anybody know terra brewer
|Jun '17
|JKl
|4
|Hannah Doty
|May '17
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Terra brewer
|May '17
|Daddyd
|1
|Marion merchants baseball (May '15)
|May '17
|Rosebud
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bucyrus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC