Richland SWCD Giving Away Free White Pine Tree Seedlings
The Richland Soil and Water Conservation District will be offering free white pine tree seedlings on a first-come, first serve basis. The seedlings are available on weekdays from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at Richland Soil and Water Conservation District's location at 1495 West Longview Avenue, Suite 205B, Mansfield, Ohio.
