Bucyrus Elementary Takes Second Place At Artapalooza
BUCYRUS, OH Artwork prepared by students from the Bucyrus Elementary School was selected as the second-place winner during the annual Artapalooza art show at Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center April 4-6. The Elementary School was selected as the second-place winner by a panel of judges who critiqued the high schools, middle schools and elementary schools separately.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
Add your comments below
Bucyrus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melanie Schiefer
|Apr 17
|Jason
|72
|LARPING in galion (Sep '14)
|Apr 15
|Frodolicious
|4
|Anybody know terra brewer
|Mar 25
|Grammar Watch 51
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
|Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Toby K
|13
|Galion police officer cleared in fatal shooting (Sep '07)
|Mar '17
|JohnAb
|26
|Cop Helps Girl, 10, With Math Homework After Sh...
|Feb '17
|Cop Crock
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bucyrus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC