Ohio farmers sending help to Kansas r...

Ohio farmers sending help to Kansas ranches hit by wildfires

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

Ohio farmers are sending hay, fencing materials and other supplies to Kansas to help ranches that were devastated by wildfires this month. Rose Hartschuh runs a dairy farm with her husband near Bucyrus, Ohio, and helped coordinate the assistance from farmers and agricultural businesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bucyrus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LARPING in galion (Sep '14) Apr 10 JohnAb 3
Melanie Schiefer Apr 8 Lynette Bridgestone 71
Anybody know terra brewer Mar 25 Grammar Watch 51 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10) Mar 21 You pharrt 16
News Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09) Mar '17 Toby K 13
News Galion police officer cleared in fatal shooting (Sep '07) Mar '17 JohnAb 26
News Cop Helps Girl, 10, With Math Homework After Sh... Feb '17 Cop Crock 1
See all Bucyrus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bucyrus Forum Now

Bucyrus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bucyrus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Bucyrus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,149 • Total comments across all topics: 280,293,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC