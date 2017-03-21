Ohio farmers sending help to Kansas ranches hit by wildfires
Ohio farmers are sending hay, fencing materials and other supplies to Kansas to help ranches that were devastated by wildfires this month. Rose Hartschuh runs a dairy farm with her husband near Bucyrus, Ohio, and helped coordinate the assistance from farmers and agricultural businesses.
