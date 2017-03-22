John Kime Appointed To Fill Vacant Bucyrus Board Seat
BUCYRUS, OH John H. Kime has been appointed to fill the vacant seat on the Bucyrus City Schools Board of Education. Kime's appointment was approved during the regular board meeting March 16. A 2009 Bucyrus graduate, Kime was approached by several people about serving on the board and he felt this was an opportunity for him to give back to his community.
