John Greer Hunter: 1939-2017
John Greer Hunter, called "Judge" long after his 23-year tenure on the Wyandot County Common Pleas bench, whose courtroom was used in the film The Shawshank Redemption , died Monday in Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky. He was 78. He had pneumonia, his wife, Laura Jane Hunter, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bucyrus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anybody know terra brewer
|Mar 25
|Grammar Watch 51
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|You pharrt
|16
|Melanie Schiefer
|Mar 19
|Renee Mason
|67
|Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09)
|Mar 11
|Toby K
|13
|Galion police officer cleared in fatal shooting (Sep '07)
|Mar 8
|JohnAb
|26
|Cop Helps Girl, 10, With Math Homework After Sh...
|Feb '17
|Cop Crock
|1
|Quarry Park
|Feb '17
|Fish
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bucyrus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC