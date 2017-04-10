DECA Recognizes Outstanding Bucyrus School-Based Enterprise
BUCYRUS, OH The School-Based Enterprise at Bucyrus High School was among 360 school-based enterprises in the United States achieving Gold Level Certification this year and will be recognized at DECA's International Career Development Conference in Anaheim, California. The students who worked on the certification were Celina Kelley, Brittany Purcell, Andrew Randolph and Jacob Meeks, with the assistance of their advisor Ashley Severt.
