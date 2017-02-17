Tri-C High School Rock Off, Rumpke Mountain Boys, Al Di Meola: Also Playing

The last three slots for the Final Exam - set for Saturday, Feb. 25 - are up for grabs. Scheduled to perform are Assault, from Highland, Normandy and North Ridgeville high schools; Borderline Oblivious, North Royalton, St. Ignatius and Strongsville high schools; Bucyrus High School Xband, Bucyrus; Jake Wheeler, Fairland; No Expectations, Archbishop Hoban and Woodridge; Stillness in Motion with Nick Kokensparger, Twinsburg; Time Out, Hilliard Darby; Under the Influence, Brecksville-Broadview Heights and Independence; Vollstin, Jackson, McKinley and St. Thomas Aquinas; and W.U.V.A.L., Arts & College Preparatory Academy and Upper Arlington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.