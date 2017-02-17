Tri-C High School Rock Off, Rumpke Mo...

Tri-C High School Rock Off, Rumpke Mountain Boys, Al Di Meola: Also Playing

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Cleveland.com

The last three slots for the Final Exam - set for Saturday, Feb. 25 - are up for grabs. Scheduled to perform are Assault, from Highland, Normandy and North Ridgeville high schools; Borderline Oblivious, North Royalton, St. Ignatius and Strongsville high schools; Bucyrus High School Xband, Bucyrus; Jake Wheeler, Fairland; No Expectations, Archbishop Hoban and Woodridge; Stillness in Motion with Nick Kokensparger, Twinsburg; Time Out, Hilliard Darby; Under the Influence, Brecksville-Broadview Heights and Independence; Vollstin, Jackson, McKinley and St. Thomas Aquinas; and W.U.V.A.L., Arts & College Preparatory Academy and Upper Arlington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bucyrus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Melanie Schiefer 47 min Small world 15
Children 7 hr Mad momma 1
igs energy scam (Feb '09) Feb 6 cmhtaz1979 21
Sawyer-Ludwig Park Caves? (Aug '10) Feb 5 gchase 3
News Galion police officer cleared in fatal shooting (Sep '07) Feb 3 Anonymous 25
Anyone know autumn Schwab (Mar '15) Feb 1 Big t 32
Galion Electric rates Jan 22 Samantha 4
See all Bucyrus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bucyrus Forum Now

Bucyrus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bucyrus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Bucyrus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,367 • Total comments across all topics: 278,972,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC