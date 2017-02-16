Three sentenced to prison in 2015 kid...

Three sentenced to prison in 2015 kidnapping of Richland County bank manager, family

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Cleveland.com

Two men and one woman were sentenced to prison Thursday in connection with a 2015 Richland County incident where a bank manager and his family were held hostage at gunpoint inside of their home. One of the men forced the bank manager to steal cash from the bank the following morning, authorities say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bucyrus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Melanie Schiefer Wed Renee Mason 14
igs energy scam (Feb '09) Feb 6 cmhtaz1979 21
Sawyer-Ludwig Park Caves? (Aug '10) Feb 5 gchase 3
News Galion police officer cleared in fatal shooting (Sep '07) Feb 3 Anonymous 25
Anyone know autumn Schwab (Mar '15) Feb 1 Big t 32
Galion Electric rates Jan 22 Samantha 4
News Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09) Dec '16 the REAL Americans 9
See all Bucyrus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bucyrus Forum Now

Bucyrus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bucyrus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bucyrus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,471 • Total comments across all topics: 278,940,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC