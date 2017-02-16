Three sentenced to prison in 2015 kidnapping of Richland County bank manager, family
Two men and one woman were sentenced to prison Thursday in connection with a 2015 Richland County incident where a bank manager and his family were held hostage at gunpoint inside of their home. One of the men forced the bank manager to steal cash from the bank the following morning, authorities say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Bucyrus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melanie Schiefer
|Wed
|Renee Mason
|14
|igs energy scam (Feb '09)
|Feb 6
|cmhtaz1979
|21
|Sawyer-Ludwig Park Caves? (Aug '10)
|Feb 5
|gchase
|3
|Galion police officer cleared in fatal shooting (Sep '07)
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|25
|Anyone know autumn Schwab (Mar '15)
|Feb 1
|Big t
|32
|Galion Electric rates
|Jan 22
|Samantha
|4
|Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09)
|Dec '16
|the REAL Americans
|9
Find what you want!
Search Bucyrus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC