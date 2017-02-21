Search Warrant Arrest On Harding Way West, Galion
The Galion Police Department, Bucyrus Police Department, Crawford County Sheriff's Office, and the Crawford County Special Response Team executed a search warrant Thursday morning at 427 Harding Way West, Galion. Officers arrested Anthony Ross, 41, of the same address during the execution of the search warrant.
