Search Warrant Arrest On Harding Way West, Galion

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

The Galion Police Department, Bucyrus Police Department, Crawford County Sheriff's Office, and the Crawford County Special Response Team executed a search warrant Thursday morning at 427 Harding Way West, Galion. Officers arrested Anthony Ross, 41, of the same address during the execution of the search warrant.

