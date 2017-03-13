Rep. Jim Jordan Hears From Constituen...

Rep. Jim Jordan Hears From Constituents On Affordable Care

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

Protesters voiced their opinion to Fourth District United States Congressman Jim Jordan outside the President Warren G.Harding Home's lawn. "Our family is very concerned about health care, to be specific," said Marion resident Dan Johnson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bucyrus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Melanie Schiefer Mon Small world 42
News Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09) Mar 11 Toby K 13
News Galion police officer cleared in fatal shooting (Sep '07) Mar 8 JohnAb 26
News Cop Helps Girl, 10, With Math Homework After Sh... Feb 21 Cop Crock 1
Quarry Park Feb 19 Fish 1
Bryan Swerlein Feb 18 Humpty Dumpty 3
Children Feb 18 Mad momma 1
See all Bucyrus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bucyrus Forum Now

Bucyrus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bucyrus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Bucyrus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,944 • Total comments across all topics: 279,569,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC