Bucyrus XBand Performing At Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame
BUCYRUS, OH The Bucyrus High School XBand is making final preparations for a special performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in the 21st annual Tri-C High School Rock Off Saturday. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the first band takes the stage at 6:30 p.m. The XBand is one of forty-one bands from Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island competing for this year's grand prize of more than $2,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
Add your comments below
Bucyrus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09)
|Sat
|Toby K
|13
|Melanie Schiefer
|Fri
|Small world
|38
|Galion police officer cleared in fatal shooting (Sep '07)
|Mar 8
|JohnAb
|26
|Cop Helps Girl, 10, With Math Homework After Sh...
|Feb 21
|Cop Crock
|1
|Quarry Park
|Feb 19
|Fish
|1
|Bryan Swerlein
|Feb 18
|Humpty Dumpty
|3
|Children
|Feb 18
|Mad momma
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bucyrus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC