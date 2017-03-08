Bucyrus XBand Performing At Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

BUCYRUS, OH The Bucyrus High School XBand is making final preparations for a special performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in the 21st annual Tri-C High School Rock Off Saturday. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the first band takes the stage at 6:30 p.m. The XBand is one of forty-one bands from Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island competing for this year's grand prize of more than $2,000.

