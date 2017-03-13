Bucyrus Board Of Education Board Seat...

Bucyrus Board Of Education Board Seat Available

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

The Bucyrus City School District Board of Education are looking for applicants for its vacant board seat. The vacancy is due to the resignation of former board member, Douglas Shiefer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bucyrus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anybody know terra brewer 14 hr Cboss 1
Melanie Schiefer 21 hr Renee Mason 67
News Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09) Mar 11 Toby K 13
News Galion police officer cleared in fatal shooting (Sep '07) Mar 8 JohnAb 26
News Cop Helps Girl, 10, With Math Homework After Sh... Feb 21 Cop Crock 1
Quarry Park Feb 19 Fish 1
Bryan Swerlein Feb 18 Humpty Dumpty 3
See all Bucyrus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bucyrus Forum Now

Bucyrus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bucyrus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Bucyrus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,385 • Total comments across all topics: 279,688,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC