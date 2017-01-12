Ohio judge rejects ex-death row inmat...

Ohio judge rejects ex-death row inmate's bid for new trial

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Delaware Gazette

BUCYRUS, Ohio - A judge in northern Ohio has turned down a one-time death row inmate's request for a new trial based on concerns that have surfaced around a former state crime lab worker.Attorneys for Kevin Keith made the request and questioned whether the state forensic expert provided unreliable testimony against him at his 1994 trial.The ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bucyrus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know autumn Schwab (Mar '15) Jan 5 Talon Fawbush 29
News Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09) Dec 28 the REAL Americans 9
marion safe? (Feb '14) Dec 27 heads up 10
News Cleveland 16 mins ago 10:53 a.m.LIST | New Year... Dec 23 Cdlladora 1
Melanie Schiefer Dec 20 Been There 2
carl mccrea (Oct '09) Dec 20 Drug buyer 15
Galin administration Dec '16 Fisher 1
See all Bucyrus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bucyrus Forum Now

Bucyrus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bucyrus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Bucyrus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,226 • Total comments across all topics: 277,971,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC