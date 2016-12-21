Ex-death row inmate in Ohio wants new trial amid new doubts
BUCYRUS, Ohio - A one-time death row inmate in Ohio whose sentence was commuted to life in prison has asked a judge for a new trial based on concerns that have surfaced about a former state crime lab worker.Attorneys for Kevin Keith are questioning whether the state forensic expert provided unreliable testimony against him at his 1994 ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Bucyrus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09)
|Dec 28
|the REAL Americans
|9
|marion safe? (Feb '14)
|Dec 27
|heads up
|10
|Cleveland 16 mins ago 10:53 a.m.LIST | New Year...
|Dec 23
|Cdlladora
|1
|Melanie Schiefer
|Dec 20
|Been There
|2
|carl mccrea (Oct '09)
|Dec 20
|Drug buyer
|15
|Galin administration
|Dec 16
|Fisher
|1
|Bryan Swerlein
|Dec 15
|Benny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bucyrus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC