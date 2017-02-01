Bucyrus Board Appoints New Officers
BUCYRUS, OH The Bucyrus City School District Board of Education held its annual organizational meeting and regular monthly meeting on Monday, January 9th. During the organizational meeting, Mr. Bradley Murtiff was selected to continue as Board President, while Dr. Paul Johnson was selected to serve as Vice President during the 2017 calendar year.
